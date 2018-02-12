Respiro Del Diavolo, A Spicy Hot Pepper Ice Cream That Requires a Signed Release Before Consuming

It might be cold outside but our brand new limited edition “Respiro Del Diavolo” will be sure to warm you up with just one spoonful. Handmade in our Cardonald Ice Cream Parlor with great caution this ice cream is so hot that you must be 18 years old and sign a disclaimer before we can hand it over.

