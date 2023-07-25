Man Rescues Stranded Sea Turtle Wedged in Rocks

While looking at the native Hawaiian sea turtles along Ho‘okipa Beach (Turtle Beach) in Maui, a woman named Cakiez and her friend Kevin noticed that one of the beautiful terrapins was stranded on shore and stuck between two rocks. While the pair wasn’t able to help, a local person jumped in, rescued the turtle from the rocks, and sent him/her back into the water.

….on our walk back home we noticed this turtle stuck between the rocks unable to get out, trying it’s hardest to swim out with each swell. Unfortunately I am not too strong to pull this big green fella out but thankfully a local was around to help get him safe and back to his family!