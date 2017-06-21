Laughing Squid

An Injured Giant Squid Clings Tightly Onto Paddle Board of the Surfer Attempting To Rescue It

Giant Squid Paddle Board Rescue

While paddle boarding out in waters of the beautiful Melkbosstrand on the south west coast of South Africa, a compassionate and rather brave man named James Taylor encountered an injured giant squid floating next to him. Taylor tried his best to get the wounded cephalopod to dry land where help might be available, but the squid decided that clinging tightly to Taylor’s paddle board, with or without Taylor, was much more preferable.

Spotted an injured giant squid just behind the waves in Melkboss a while back and decided to try and get it to the beach.

