Compassionate Construction Worker Drills Holes in the Brickwork of a New House to Rescue a Stuck Cat

While putting the finishing touches on a newly constructed house, a compassionate construction worker in Carrickfergus, County Antrim, Northern Ireland heard the plaintive meows of a cat stuck somewhere in the brickwork. Patiently drilling holes to better locate the lost feline, the man was able create an opening large enough for the cat to exit. Once the cat was safely out and well fed, the construction worker used social media to find the cat’s human.

I got my drill and started to drill holes in the wall until located the exact location of the cat and where it was able to break free. I then put the video on Facebook hoping to find the owner. After about two hours the owner got word from some friends who saw my video on facebook. He contacted me and I then took the cat to his home where the owner was delighted to have the cat home and thanked me.