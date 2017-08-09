A Friendly Hippo Who Was Rescued at One Week Old Plays Big Sister to a Younger Hippo Orphan

A wonderfully friendly hippo named eMMa allowed herself to get in a few hugs from one of her favorite humans at the Care for Wild Africa Sanctuary in Gauteng, South Africa. eMMa had been rescued from a drainpipe when she was just a week old. Now a bit older and healthier, eMMa acts as a big sister to a younger hippo orphan named Molly.

