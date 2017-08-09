Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Friendly Hippo Who Was Rescued at One Week Old Plays Big Sister to a Younger Hippo Orphan

by at on

A wonderfully friendly hippo named eMMa allowed herself to get in a few hugs from one of her favorite humans at the Care for Wild Africa Sanctuary in Gauteng, South Africa. eMMa had been rescued from a drainpipe when she was just a week old. Now a bit older and healthier, eMMa acts as a big sister to a younger hippo orphan named Molly.

As a baby, eMMa was found stuck and abandoned in the drainage system of a nearby dam. She was brought into the sanctuary for treatment and now acts as a surrogate to her fellow baby hippo companion, Molly.

Related Laughing Squid Posts






Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!





Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
Back to Top of Blog
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved. Privacy Policy