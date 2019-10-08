Rescued Dog Comforts Tiny Foster Kitten During a Bath

A beautiful rescued hound dog named Ruby Jane watched as her compassionate human Stephanie Vice gave a tiny foster kitten named Bodie a bath. When Bodie looked confused by all that was happening, Ruby Jane instinctively reached into the sink and gave the little tabby a comforting stroke on the head. She the leaned in close and pet the kitten a second as if to say “Don’t worry. I’m still here.”

Our sweet rescue baby Ruby Jane, comforting one of my foster kitties as he’s getting a bath?? It’s the sweetest.

The two have since become the best of friends.