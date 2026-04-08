Bearded Dragon Once Left for Dead Now Loves Being Pet Like a Dog by Her Dedicated Human

A beautiful bearded dragon named Lolita, who was left for dead because of her neurological difficulties, was taken in by Shakira Free of Special Needs Lizard Care, who, with a great deal of time and effort, brought Lolita back to life. This long healing process allowed the pair to bond deeply, and with that, now Lolita will come to Free like a dog in search of some good petting.

She started to recognize me fairly quickly, especially as she started to come out of the state of collapse. ….I hadn’t really comprehended that I could have such relationship with a reptile before. But I think because she had faced such an injustice, you can’t help but want to be there for her and take care of all of her needs possible and never allow her to suffer again.

Free also said that these reptiles are far more intelligent and loving than they might seem.

Many people don’t appreciate how complexly intelligent and smart these animals are. I think the reason that they’re so neglected, I believe, is because they just don’t seem to have the same facial expressions as other animals. And I think people just don’t have the sense of understanding that they have the capacity to suffer deeply, but also to create really good relationships with people as well.