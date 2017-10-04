Laughing Squid

Happy Happy, Joy Joy – The Ren & Stimpy Story, A Documentary About the 1990s Animated Series

Los Angeles producer Ron Cicero and director Kimo Easterwood teamed up to create Happy Happy, Joy Joy – The Ren & Stimpy Story, an independent documentary that will shed light on the the hilarious 1990s animated series Ren & Stimpy. They are currently raising funds on Indiegogo to help with finishing the film.

The feature length film captures the surprising insights from 45 of the original artists, actors and execs connected to the show plus celebrity fans like Bobby Lee, Weird Al and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, among others. Help complete the independent documentary that’s been over a year in the making!

