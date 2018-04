Rémi Gaillard, the brilliant French prankster, literally stopped traffic with a pair of willing accomplices. The accomplices stood on either side of the road and pretended to be a railroad signaling system that put down barriers to keep cars at bay, while Gaillard, dressed as a little choo-choo train, safely crossed over the roadway.

Grève @SNCF : près de 90% des TGV annulés.

Je suis les 10% pic.twitter.com/Ol0Cby2W5I — Rémi Gaillard (@nqtv) April 2, 2018