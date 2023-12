Brooklyn Artist Has Been Stealthily Redesiging Homemade Flyers Posted Around New York City

Max Kolomatsky, a talented digital artist and filmmaker in Brooklyn, takes homemade flyers that are posted around New York City and gives them each a professional redesign. Kolo does this without asking and can be quite stealthy about it.

Saving the city from bad design, one flyer at a time

via Nate Bear