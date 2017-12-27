A Little Red Ball Goes On an Incredible Pegboard Wall Mounted Chain Reaction Adventure

Chain reaction and domino artist Steve Price (a.k.a. “Sprice Machines“) posted a video of a little red ball going on an incredible pegboard wall mounted chain reaction adventure filled with mind-blowing tricks.
Inspired by Biisuke Ball and Magnets and Marbles. Wall mounted tricks are my favorite type of chain reaction tricks and I discovered a lot of new techniques for building on pegboard while making this. I’m hoping to make this an annual project and you can vote to choose which color gets to go on next year’s adventure!