In 2015, we wrote about the Japanese television series, Pythagora Switch, and their creative musical story “Biisuke Ball’s Big Adventure.” Footage has surfaced featuring part 2 of the adventurous series where a little red ball named Biisuke heads out into the woods to find courage acorns for its brothers Biita and Biigoro. The musical story unfolds with the help from an elaborate Rube Goldberg machine filled with enemies, the capture of Biisuke, and an exciting rescue.

via reddit