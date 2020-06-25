Russian Automotive Engineer Replaces the Rear Wheels of a Car With Sturdy Metal Walking Legs

The auto enthusiasts at Garage 54 decided to replace the rear wheels of an old red Lada sedan with sturdy metal legs, just to see what would happen. Unlike their previous automotive experiments, this one didn’t go very far due to broken axle shafts. But it did work, if only for a little while.

It should be said that the leg mechanism itself held up just fine. It felt perfectly good going through all of that gravel. It was fine when we walked over that smooth road surface though it was still under quite a bit of pressure. So yeah the legs did well but a lot of axles snapped for some reason.