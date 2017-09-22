Kurzgesagt and VSauce3 Take a Dual Look at the Concept of Reality Versus the Perception of Reality

Design house Kurzgesagt and VSauce3 took a two-part look at the nature of reality versus the perception of reality. As explored in the Extremis episode during season ten of Doctor Who, if someone is fully aware of being a simulation, can they communicate with their real world self? Or the converse if a person is not aware of being a simulation of themselves, does that nullify their reality? The suppositions are immense, particularly in the age of video games and artificial intelligence.

The scene in “Extremis” where a fully realized simulation of the Doctor calls upon the real Doctor for help.