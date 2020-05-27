Realistic Recreations of ‘The Simpsons’ Characters

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Turkish game designer Hossein Diba has quite skillfully created incredibly realistic recreations of characters from The Simpsons. Included in this amazing series is a doughnut munching Homer, a towering blue-haired Marge, a jeering Mr. Burns, a big-eyed Lisa, and a brush-haired Bart.

Diba stated that he uses his experience with human anatomy to create such characters.

I’m a character artist. I do Modeling/Sculpting/Texturing and shading of Characters for games, cinematics, 3d print and I have been designing Characters & Creatures for different projects since 2008 and have Strong knowledge about Human Anatomy.

via DeMilked