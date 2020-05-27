Realistic Recreations of ‘The Simpsons’ Characters

Turkish game designer Hossein Diba has quite skillfully created incredibly realistic recreations of characters from The Simpsons. Included in this amazing series is a doughnut munching Homer, a towering blue-haired Marge, a jeering Mr. Burns, a big-eyed Lisa, and a brush-haired Bart.
Diba stated that he uses his experience with human anatomy to create such characters.
I’m a character artist. I do Modeling/Sculpting/Texturing and shading of Characters for games, cinematics, 3d print and I have been designing Characters & Creatures for different projects since 2008 and have Strong knowledge about Human Anatomy.
via DeMilked