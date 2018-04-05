Mezco Toyz created a realistic Popeye the Sailor action figure for their One:12 collection. Popeye is available to pre-order and expected to release sometime between November 2018 and January 2019.

The One:12 Collective Popeye figure includes two masterfully crafted head portraits: a stern stare and a salty glare. Authentically presented in his classic sailor clothing and a removable pea coat, Popeye comes complete with a wide range of accessories including: a functional drawstring duffle bag, a collapsible spy glass, a compass with hinged lid, two spinach cans, three different hats, and two styles of corncob pipes.