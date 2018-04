A post shared by Eddie Putera® (@eddieputera) on Mar 20, 2018 at 11:14am PDT

Malaysia artist Eddie Putera does a brilliant job of building beautifully realistic dioramas from his own childhood memories and fiction, as well as unique dioramas built specifically for his customers. His work is available to purchase from his website.

via Neatorama