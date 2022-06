Beautiful Highly Detailed Bamboo Insects

Artist Noriyuki Saitoh creates absolutely gorgeous and seemingly delicate insects out of bamboo. While the insects are not scientific replicas, Saitoh’s incredible sense of detail offers the belief that one of these creatures may spring straight into real life.

(translated)Since we do not make specimens or replicas, we prioritize the impression, characteristics, and sensation of appearance rather than rigorously measuring the dimensions and creating proportions accurately.

