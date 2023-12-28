Man Tries to Fix the Universe By Realigning One Manhole Cover at a Time

Comedian Jared Ewy, who is the founder of Green AF, took it upon himself to fix the universe by realigning one manhole cover at a time. His very first effort centered around a particular cover on a street in Beaumar, Colorado that didn’t align with the painted traffic line.

Look at it LOOK AT IT…For years now, this manhole cover in Beaumar, Colorado has been like this and it hurts me physically. I think it might be breaking all of us.

The misalignment tortured Ewy until he finally had to take action to make things right in the world. He tried different techniques but then found the perfect solution.

I’m going to take it upon myself to do something about it.

His son thought the project stupid, however, Ewy took a very existential look at what he was doing.

We don’t know what’s to come, but what we can do is what we can do.