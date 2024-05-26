Musician Performs Flawless Jazz Trumpet Cover of Eminem’s ‘Real Slim Shady’

British musician Oli Parker performed a flawless jazz trumpet cover of the classic Eminem song “Real Slim Shady”. Parker had released this a few years ago but found new popularity with his performance on social media.

Two years ago I released what I thought of as just another video of me playing trumpet… What transpired over the next couple months was completely wild and I never expected this video to reach millions of people.

The Original ‘Real Slim Shady’

Other Covers by Parker