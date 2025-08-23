The Real Dangers That Inspired Long Held Superstitions

The Dark Mode version of Chill Dude Explains looked at long-held superstitious beliefs that were actually inspired by real-life danger.

Superstitions That Are Actually Based On Real Dangers

Examples include animals fleeing bad weather (indicating storms), red sky warnings (red skies at night, all is right), black cat crossing (invisible in the dark), unlucky peacock feathers (full of mites), wildlife charms (biological time bombs), and a bird inside the house (sharp claws full of bacteria).

Superstitions Dangerous Origins

