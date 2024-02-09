Two Disabled Chickens Listen Intently as Their Human Reads to Them From a Children’s Book

Moon Beam and Pickle, two disabled chickens who live at the Tender Loving Coops Sanctuary in Las Vegas, came in close to listen intently as their human read to them from the interactive children’s picture book “The Secret Fairy Garden” by Allia Nolan.

Never in my life would I have thought I’d read stories to my chickens let alone two disabled ones. Moon Beam and Pickle absolutely LOVED this book, especially Pickle. It’s memories like this you just never forget.

Here’s the pair cuddling adorably together.

via Boing Boing