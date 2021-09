Musician Remixes the Short Tune Played by a Pet Rat on a Tiny Harmonica Into a Catchy Song

South African musician David Scott of The Kiffness remixed the sound of Mr. Bilk the pet rat playing his tiny harmonica. Scott took the short but lovely tune and turned it into a catchy song about the joy one can find with a rat who plays a tiny harmonica.

…won’t you play me your harmonica? Your melody makes me happy, won’t you be my rat tonight?

Mr. Bilk quite enjoyed the remix.