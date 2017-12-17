Laughing Squid

Ralph Carney (1956- 2017), A Brilliant Musician and Composer Who Collaborated With Tom Waits

by at on

On December 17, 2017, Ralph Carney, the brilliant wood and brasswind musician who was a good friend of Laughing Squid, passed away at the age of 61 in Portland Oregon. The Akron, Ohio native who lived in San Francisco for many years, had collaborated with such acclaimed artists as Tom Waits, Elvis Costello, Jonathan Richman and Les Claypool. He also worked with The Black Keys which features his nephew Patrick Carney as their drummer. Ralph and Patrick often collaborated, including composing the Bojack Horseman theme song which prominently features Ralph’s horns.

Ralph was also the founding member of Tin Huey, Carneyball Johnson and was a member of Oranj Symphonette with former Tom Waits bandmates Matt Brubeck and Joe Gore. In 2001, Scott and I were honored to have Ralph play at our wedding. Ralph and his incredible music will be sorely missed. Many of his friends and family have posted their condolences on social media.

Rest in peace Ralph. Your incredible talent and humor will be sorely missed.

