The very talented special effects artist Steve Richter created a brilliant replication of the villianous Toht, of the 1981 film Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, out of crayons, clay and paint. After placing Toht’s glasses and hat on his sculpted head, Richter took an industrial heat gun and recreated the iconic melting face scene from the end of the film.

