Los Angeles filmmaker Andrew McMurry of Nukazooka created “Ragdoll Man,” a special effects video about a teenager (Peter McIndoe) who accidentally falls down some stairs and causes mass chaos as his ragdoll body uncontrollably bounces around town.
