Radio Flyer Releases Drivable Kid-Sized Version of Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder

Radio Flyer has released the first kid-sized Landspeeder, modeled after Luke Skywalker‘s speedy vehicle from Star Wars: A New Hope, that you can actually drive. The 12 volt Landspeeder has room for two riders, features an interactive dashboard with lights and sounds, and can cruise up to 5 MPH. It is currently available to pre-order from Toys “R” Us and is estimated to ship on September 5th, 2017.

Modeled after the sand-pocked and sun-faded X-34 craft from Star Wars: A New Hope, Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder™ by Radio Flyer includes seats for two riders, an interactive dashboard with lights and real movie sounds and a 5 mph driving speed. For a truly galactic driving experience, the gear shift switches between 2 mph forward, 5 mph forward and 2 mph reverse. A rechargeable battery and charger are included. For ages 4+, max weight 130 lb.