Three Men Race Across London Using Three Different Modes of Transportation

Vloggers Evan Edinger, Tom Scott, and Matt Gray used three vastly different modes of transportation to travel from West London to East London along a route that Edinger once had to take as part of his daily commute. Seeing that the estimated times for arrival by tube, e-bike, and car were all very similar, the three men decided to put these estimations to the test.

For a long time, Chiswick in West London to Spitalfields in East London was my regular commute. According to Google Maps, it should take roughly the same amount of time by tube, by car, or by e-bike. But this is London.

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