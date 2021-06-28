Petite Philosophy Professor Transforms Themself Into a Badass Amateur Boxer In Their Spare Time

A powerful AARP short by David Friedman (previously) tells the story of Quill Kulka, a talented philosophy professor at the Kennedy Institute of Ethics at Georgetown University who began lifting weights at the age of forty. When Kulka, who is very petite in stature, realized that they could lift a great deal of weight, boxing came next. Now in thier 50s, Kulka is one badass fighter.

