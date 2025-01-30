Quentin Tarantino Explains How He Came to the Realization That He Wanted to Be a Filmmaker

Pop culture essayist Dodford compiled a number of interviews with Quentin Tarantino that tell how he went from a video store clerk to the director of both Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, two of the most memorable films that withstood the test of time, as predicted by the director himself in 1994.

The real test of time isn’t the Friday that it opens. It’s how the film is thought of thirty years from now.

Tarantino also talked about the moment he realized while working at the video store that he wanted to be a director rather than an actor.

I got hired at Video Archives…The video store was sort of like my college. It was a great time. We were always watching movies and the store was completely like a clubhouse …we were having a great time but…eventually at a certain point, I realized I didn’t just want to be in movies, I wanted to make movies.I came to the realization that I am a filmmaker and I act pretty good, but but what I really want to do is make movies.

via Open Culture