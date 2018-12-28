Laughing Squid

A Brilliant 43 Minute Highlight Video of Queen in Concert at Various Shows During the 1970s

The surviving members of Queen have a released a brilliant 43 minute highlight video of the band in concert during the 1970s, just as they were getting started. Included in this video reel are the songs “Liar”, “Killer Queen”, “Keep Yourself Alive”, “Don’t Stop Me Now”, “White Queen”, “Somebody to Love” and (of course) “Bohemian Rhapsody”.

Take a trip through Queen’s early career with this highlight video of Queen in the 1970’s. Featuring the legendary Top Of the Pops performance of Killer Queen, live versions from A Night At The Odeon and the Jazz tour and official promo videos for some of Queen’s biggest hits of the decade.




