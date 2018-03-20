Musician Performs an Impressive Continuous Solo on an Unusual Quadruple Neck 4-String Bass

In October 2017, we wrote about Davie504 performance of a continuous solo on an odd triple neck 6-String bass. Ever the creative artist who’s happy to meet any challenge, Davie outdid that previous performance with an incredible continuous solo on a quadruple neck 4-string bass. This remarkable instrument sported one string per neck, with the first neck fretless. Per usual, Davie made it look easy to play.
Playing a four strings bass… but every string has its own neck…Here’s a four necks bass / quadruple neck bass! Don’t ask why.
— Davie504 (@Davie504bass) March 17, 2018