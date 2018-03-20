Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Musician Performs an Impressive Continuous Solo on an Unusual Quadruple Neck 4-String Bass

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

quadruple neck 4 string bass

In October 2017, we wrote about Davie504 performance of a continuous solo on an odd triple neck 6-String bass. Ever the creative artist who’s happy to meet any challenge, Davie outdid that previous performance with an incredible continuous solo on a quadruple neck 4-string bass. This remarkable instrument sported one string per neck, with the first neck fretless. Per usual, Davie made it look easy to play.

Playing a four strings bass… but every string has its own neck…Here’s a four necks bass / quadruple neck bass! Don’t ask why.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP