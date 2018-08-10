QTrobot, An Emotionally Expressive Robot That Socially Engages With Children Who Have Autism

The LuxAI QTrobot is a wonderful humanoid robot that socially interacts with children who have different forms of autism. The QT is emotionally expressive and offers support with its dramatic facial expressions and overt body language. QT also teaches the children new skills with gentle patience and positive reinforcement.

Expressive and engaging robot designed for autism. QTrobot is the proactive social robot designed to increase the efficiency of therapy by encouraging an active and engaged interaction and making it simple to attract children’s attention to teach new life skills. …QTrobot has an expressive face, showing various facial expressions and emotions. The versatile face with simple and exaggerated expressions facilitates the process of teaching emotions to children with autism.

The QT also has a simple graphical interface that allows for easy programming.

Using the QTrobot’s graphical interface, you can easily script new QTrobot applications to address specific educational needs of a child. Just by drag and drop, you can put different components together and build interactive applications for QTrobot. No need to have a robotic engineer beside you!

The Robot Changing the Lives of Autistic Children!

@QTrobot Opens the door of interaction and concentration for children with autism & assists therapists in an effective and enjoyable way.

Full article here: https://t.co/T8RpcGXbhz pic.twitter.com/8nbi3Z7VSw — LuxAI S.A. (@LuxAI_SA) July 20, 2018

via IEEE