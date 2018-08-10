Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

QTrobot, An Emotionally Expressive Robot That Socially Engages With Children Who Have Autism

by at on

QTRobot

The LuxAI QTrobot is a wonderful humanoid robot that socially interacts with children who have different forms of autism. The QT is emotionally expressive and offers support with its dramatic facial expressions and overt body language. QT also teaches the children new skills with gentle patience and positive reinforcement.

Expressive and engaging robot designed for autism. QTrobot is the proactive social robot designed to increase the efficiency of therapy by encouraging an active and engaged interaction and making it simple to attract children’s attention to teach new life skills. …QTrobot has an expressive face, showing various facial expressions and emotions. The versatile face with simple and exaggerated expressions facilitates the process of teaching emotions to children with autism.

The QT also has a simple graphical interface that allows for easy programming.

Using the QTrobot’s graphical interface, you can easily script new QTrobot applications to address specific educational needs of a child. Just by drag and drop, you can put different components together and build interactive applications for QTrobot. No need to have a robotic engineer beside you!

A post shared by QT Robot (@qtrobot) on

A post shared by QT Robot (@qtrobot) on

A post shared by QT Robot (@qtrobot) on

A post shared by QT Robot (@qtrobot) on

via IEEE



Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email


Sign up and you'll receive a daily email each featuring all of the blog posts we publish each day.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP