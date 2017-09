On September 6th, a snake catcher in Australia was called out to a property in Doonan, Queensland to capture and relocate a nine foot carpet python that was found on someone’s deck. The man picked up the large snake and, before he could put it in a sack himself, it decided to help out by slithering its way inside of the bag itself.

