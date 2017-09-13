A Loudly Purring African Cheetah Mistakes Repeated Meerkat Attacks as Enjoyable Grooming Sessions

Here he is at 8 months and 2 years old trying to get the meerkats to scratch him. He ends up purring to the delight of getting a grooming from these small creatures. He has no idea they want to kill him! Meerkats are territorial and do not like predators. Staff label Kinji as “The cheetah that doesn’t purr” and it is rare for sure. I’ve only heard him purr when eating sometimes, playing with a toy sometimes, and encountering his meerkat friends.

