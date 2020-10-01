fbpx

Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

Teeny Tiny Shepherd Puppy Takes a Very Patient Rescued Horse for a Short Walk Around the Pen

by on

A teeny tiny 8 week old Australian cattle dog named Darla quite confidently grabbed the lead for a beautiful mustang named Doc Holliday and took him for a short walk around the pen. According to their human, Doc is a very patient soul despite a difficult upbringing. Darla just does what instinct tells her to do.

Doc Holliday is a 4-year-old wild mustang who was brought in from the BLM and adopted out to someone who starved him and didn’t treat him well. He was saved by a rescue and then I adopted him and he has become the best horse to let his puppy who weighs almost nothing lead him around for a walk! I called him in to do some exercising with him and she loves playing with the horses so much that she just had to help!

Puppy Leads Horse Around Pen


Follow Laughing Squid: Facebook | Twitter | Google News






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved