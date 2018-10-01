Laughing Squid

An Escaped Puppy Repeatedly Rings a (Knocking) Doorbell In Order to Get Back Inside the House

When Washington resident Greg Basel‘s three month old puppy accidentally escaped outside, he didn’t have long to worry, as the golden retriever pup quickly returned to the front door where the family’s Nest camera captured him repeatedly ringing the doorbell (which sounds just like a door knocker) in order to get safely back into the house.

Greg Basel sent us this video from his Nest doorbell camera. He says his 3-month-old golden retriever puppy got out and rang the door to get let back in! So cute!

