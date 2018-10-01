An Escaped Puppy Repeatedly Rings a (Knocking) Doorbell In Order to Get Back Inside the House

When Washington resident Greg Basel‘s three month old puppy accidentally escaped outside, he didn’t have long to worry, as the golden retriever pup quickly returned to the front door where the family’s Nest camera captured him repeatedly ringing the doorbell (which sounds just like a door knocker) in order to get safely back into the house.

via Storyful