A Tiny Puppy Entertains Himself by Knocking Bottles Off the Ledge and Into the Bathtub Just Like a Cat Would

A tiny little puppy named Leo who is part poodle, part cavalier King Charles spaniel, loves to entertain himself by knocking various shampoo bottles off the ledge of the bathtub and into the tub itself, where he looks to see them land. Just like those insolent cats who enjoy knocking things down for any reason whatsoever, Leo does a pretty good job of laying those bottles to waste every time.

This is my favorite game…I’ve been upping my bottle game.

Leo is especially accurate when he’s wearing his Dodgers cape and the bottles are labeled with the logo of The Brewers.



