Three Illuminated Pumpkins Host a Colorful Five Part 2024 Halloween Light Show

As part of his annual Halloween tradition, the very creative Tom BetGeorge of Magical Light Shows turned the show over to three pumpkins who introduced themselves as Patch, Jackie, and a very reticent Gordon, who was having some illumination issues. Once resolved, the trio of pumpkins launched into a brightly lit version of the classic AC/DC anthem “Thunderstruck”.

Here’s part 1 of 5 of our all-new Halloween Light Show!

Part Two – ‘Harder to Breathe’ by Maroon 5

Part Three – ‘Somebody’s Watching Me’ by Rockwell

Part Four – ‘Gangnam Style’ by PSY

Part Five – ‘Thriller’ by Michael Jackson