Puddles Pity Party Performs a Beautifully Emotive Cover of ‘Where Is My Mind?’ by the Pixies

Puddles Pity Party, the towering velvet voiced clown, performed a beautifully emotive cover of “Where Is My Mind?” by the Pixies, adding a unique yet seamless spin to the classic song.

Oh hello. Here’s another interpretation of this magnificent tune from Pixies’ album Surfer Rosa. What does it all mean? You tell me. I may have played fast and loose with the lyrics. Lyrics can be slippery little fishes sometimes.

Puddles also acknowledged the musicians who accompanied him on this cover.

Rich Rowlinson played piano. Tim DeLaney played bass, drums, guitar & did sound. Andrew Woodman did pictures. I did everything else.

Puddles’ 2018 Cover of ‘Where Is My Mind?’

The Original Song by Pixies