Puddles Performs Gorgeous Cover of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ With Nods to Jeff Buckley and John Cale

Puddles Pity Party, the golden throated clown performed an absolutely gorgeous yet heartbreaking cover of the iconic Leonard Cohen song “Hallelujah” with distinctive vocal nods to Jeff Buckley and John Cale, both of whom made the song their own. Puddles said that he loves performing this song and may bring it back to his live shows.

Oh hello. Here’s a tune I love performing. I may bring it back to the live show this autumn.

Leonard Cohen’s Original Version

Jeff Buckley’s Version of ‘Hallelujah’

John Cale’s Version of ‘Hallelujah’