Puddles Pity Party Performs a Luminescent Cover of Pink Floyd’s ‘Brain Damage/Eclipse’

The incredibly talented vocalist, Puddles Pity Party, performed a powerfully luminescent cover of the increasingly disconcerting Pink Floyd songs “Brain Damage/Eclipse”. The use of colored lights, photo manipulation, and dramatic piano work by James Beaton add to the further sense of desperation within the plaintive lyrics.

I had many requests for a Pink Floyd tune. So we took a go at this one. James Beaton created the arrangement on piano. Tim Delaney, Derrick Ennis and I did the rest. Andrew Woodman shot the video. I edited it together.