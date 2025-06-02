Puddles Pity Party Performs a Mournful Cover of the ‘Pee-wee’s Playhouse’ Theme Song

Puddles Pity Party, the velvet throated clown, performed a mournful cover of the Pee-wee’s Playhouse theme song in front of a live audience. This beautiful tribute, which was made in memory of his friend Paul Reubens who passed away on July 30, 2023, also included a “balloon fart report” for which Pee-wee was known.

Oh hello. Here’s a heartfelt rendition of Pee-Wee’s Playhouse Theme, complete with balloon fart report, in honour of my dear friend Paul who left this mortal coil for adventures into the beyond. Recorded in front of a living audience. I love Paul….there I said it. Cards are on the table. Deal.

Pee-wee’s Ballon ‘Farting’ Clip