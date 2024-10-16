Super Creative Small Batch Headphones by Pud
Pud (Philip Kaplan), the founder of DistroKid and numerous other companies, is now making super creative, small batch headphones by hand. Each pair addresses a specific sound issue or situation.
Some of Pud’s Headphone Inventions
- Head-Phones uses couple of old school phone receivers on the ears that amplify the wearers voice and double as karaoke microphones for two.
- Grand Cru is equipped with old corks from wine bottles to dampen interference.
- Moon has a silicon tube that connects the ears for a stronger stereo sound.
- Scrub Daddy features smiling scrubbing sponges for smooth frequency.
- Old Thumpy uses barbell shaped resonators to pump up the bass.