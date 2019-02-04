Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Beautiful Footage of an Iridescent Jellyfish-Like Deep Sea Creature Nicknamed the ‘Psychedelic Medusa

by at on

While exploring the waters off Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the NOAA scientists aboard the Okeanos Explorer caught sight of a glittery crossota millsae. This brilliant hydrozoa (often mistaken as a jellyfish), was given the name “Psychedelic Medusa” for its changing iridescence. The colors became evident as the medusa floated along the current of the deep sea, contrasting beautifully with the blue-green waters.

Some deep-sea fireworks, in the form of a Rhopalonematid jelly (Crossota millsae)! Imaged in a very interesting natural pose by the remotely operated vehicle Deep Discoverer’s cameras in waters south of La Parguera on the southwestern shore of Puerto Rico at a depth of 1,015 meters (3,330 feet).




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP