A Beautifully Introspective Short Film About Being Fitted for a Prosthetic Leg

“Fitting” by Scottish filmmaker Caitlin McMullan is a beautiful introspective documentary about being fitted for a custom made prosthetic leg. The short film, which was made in concert with Aeon Magazine and the Scottish Documentary Institute, captures the close relationship McMullan has with her prosthetist Alison Morton and the complex feelings she has about prosthetics overall.

Through her intimate self-portrait, McMullan offers a rare chance to see the extraordinary work that goes into this act of creation, which is at once scientific and methodical, yet also tactile and delicate. And, in her candid conversations with Morton, she provides a revealing look at the contrasting ways each views both the process and the object it produces.