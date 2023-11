British etiquette coach William Hanson explained the proper way to neatly eat peas with a fork so that they don’t go flying everywhere. He instead suggested a simple spearing method.

You’re probably eating your peas incorrectly. What we never do with peas is shovel them onto the underside of a fork and up to the mouth, because they fly everywhere and we don’t want that. Instead, using the back of your knife, push and spear some peas onto the tines of your fork.