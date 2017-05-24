Actress Priyanka Chopra Shares the Contents of Her Purse During a Round of 73 Random Questions

The beautiful Priyanka Chopra of Quantico and Baywatch answered 73 random questions posed to her by Joe Sabia of Vogue. The amiable actress talked about world domination, proposed to Tupac Shakur, sang part of a Taylor Swift song, punched a clown and even shared the contents of her purse.
This was so much fun @voguemagazine #73questions https://t.co/0MiV7Dli6S
— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 24, 2017