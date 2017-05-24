Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Shares the Contents of Her Purse During a Round of 73 Random Questions

by at on

Priyanka Chopra 73 Questions

The beautiful Priyanka Chopra of Quantico and Baywatch answered 73 random questions posed to her by Joe Sabia of Vogue. The amiable actress talked about world domination, proposed to Tupac Shakur, sang part of a Taylor Swift song, punched a clown and even shared the contents of her purse.

Just a short time after stunning on the Met Gala carpet, Priyanka Chopra invites Vogue in and answers 73 unexpected questions. Priyanka attempts to sing Taylor Swift, tries a Boston accent, beats up a clown and much more!

Advertisements




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.