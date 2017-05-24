Actress Priyanka Chopra Shares the Contents of Her Purse During a Round of 73 Random Questions

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The beautiful Priyanka Chopra of Quantico and Baywatch answered 73 random questions posed to her by Joe Sabia of Vogue. The amiable actress talked about world domination, proposed to Tupac Shakur, sang part of a Taylor Swift song, punched a clown and even shared the contents of her purse.

Just a short time after stunning on the Met Gala carpet, Priyanka Chopra invites Vogue in and answers 73 unexpected questions. Priyanka attempts to sing Taylor Swift, tries a Boston accent, beats up a clown and much more!