In 1947, the husband and wife filmmaking team of Alexander Hammid and Maya Deren created “Private Life of a Cat”, a beautiful experimental film about a female tabby cat who gives birth to five kittens in a box. While the premise is simple, the artistry and creativity behind the film is as beautiful as the mother’s love for her newborn babies.

