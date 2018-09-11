Laughing Squid

Former Felon Shares a Recipe For Pizza He Made In Prison Using Only the Ingredients Available at the Time

You come to my pantry, you’re gonna see a lot of prison materials.

Former felon Josh of Lockdown 23and1 shares his ingenious recipe for “Prison Pizza” using only the ingredients and materials that were available to him while he was incarcerated. The crust of the pizza is made with crushed saltines, Ritz crackers and ramen noodle soup with the addition of hot water. The toppings include tomato sauce, cheese, Slim Jims, pepperoni and pickles. The dough is mixed in a chip bag and rolled out on a board game before going into the microwave for a first run. The toppings are added and after five minutes in the microwave the pizza is done. Josh’s dog Lucy and daughter Miley made guest appearances during the cooking lesson.

I am in my kitchen and chef of death is bringing you a prison pizza. That’s right I’ve seen people make it – I’ve seen people cook it with dough. That’s just ridiculous man. I wish I could have had some dough in there. I mean it was pretty easy to get. You just don’t whip it around because it takes too much time. You want something instant. Okay so I’m going to show you exactly how we made our instant crust how to make a real penitentiary pizza.

Prison Pizza

